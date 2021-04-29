Be a sport, Danny, and spare us huge absurdities

Jordaan says some of the best in the world want to coach our ‘huge brand’. Of course they do, we’re ranked 75th

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says Bafana Bafana are a “huge brand”, not just in global football, but in all international sport, which means we now have to re-examine everything we believe about relentless mediocrity and the meaning of “huge”.



Apparently inspired by Tokyo “41 Quadrillion” Sexwale, Jordaan made the startling claim in an interview with News24’s Sport24 website last week, presumably because DesperateShill24 and EscapistFantasy24 wouldn’t take his call...

