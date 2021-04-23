Lorraine Opperman back to haunt DA
Councillor fired for voting with ANC in Knysna after winning ward in 2019
Just two months after being booted out of the DA for voting with the opposition, Lorraine Opperman has come back to haunt the party as she retained control of Kynsna Ward 11 — but this time winning it for the ANC.
This has tightened the ANC, COPE and Knysna Unity Congress (KUC) coalition’s grip on power in the town as they now have a combined 11 seats in the 20-seat local authority...
