Lights, camera, lockdown but G&S musical finally on stage
If pupils could remember their schoolwork as well as the young talents in the new PE Gilbert and Sullivan Society show have remembered their lines, teachers would be thrilled and exams would be a breeze.
Taking advantage of the brief autumn school break, the new musical Music! Movies! Magic will eventually reach the stage on Tuesday, more than a year after the first rehearsals were held...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.