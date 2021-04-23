Lights, camera, lockdown but G&S musical finally on stage

If pupils could remember their schoolwork as well as the young talents in the new PE Gilbert and Sullivan Society show have remembered their lines, teachers would be thrilled and exams would be a breeze.



Taking advantage of the brief autumn school break, the new musical Music! Movies! Magic will eventually reach the stage on Tuesday, more than a year after the first rehearsals were held...

