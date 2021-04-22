Motorists warned as protests on R75 continue

Nelson Mandela Bay police have once again advised motorists to steer clear of the R75 after early morning protests saw tyres being burnt in the vicinity.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said law enforcement officials had been on the scene since early Thursday morning after reports were received about the protest action.

Janse Van Rensburg said the situation was now as follows:

The R75/Mkenkwe Road is closed, with vehicles being diverted with the assistance of traffic officials;

The R75/M19 on-ramp is closed, with vehicles being diverted towards the old secondary road behind Despatch; and

Despatch Main Road towards the R75/Uitenhage is closed.

“At the moment, the reason for the protest action is unknown and motorists are requested to use alternative routes.

“All law enforcement agencies are monitoring the situation,” Janse Van Rensburg said.

