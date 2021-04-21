Motherwell teen runs 30km to give women dignity
A Motherwell teenager decided to celebrate his 18th birthday by running 30km to gather sponsors to buy sanitary towels for schoolgirls and homeless women in the area.
Ambesa Tokwe, who lives in NU5, said while he was on holiday in Alice in December , he heard how women in the village were asking for sanitary towels from one another...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.