News

Motherwell teen runs 30km to give women dignity

PREMIUM
By Simtembile Mgidi - 21 April 2021

A Motherwell teenager decided to celebrate his 18th birthday by running  30km  to gather sponsors to buy sanitary towels for schoolgirls and homeless women in the area.

Ambesa Tokwe, who lives in NU5, said while he was on holiday in Alice in December , he heard how women in the village were asking for sanitary towels from one another...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Karoo in crisis as locust swarms decimate crops
Cookhouse police abuse exposed

Most Read

X