Motherwell teen runs 30km to give women dignity

A Motherwell teenager decided to celebrate his 18th birthday by running 30km to gather sponsors to buy sanitary towels for schoolgirls and homeless women in the area.



Ambesa Tokwe, who lives in NU5, said while he was on holiday in Alice in December , he heard how women in the village were asking for sanitary towels from one another...

