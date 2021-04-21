Laundry crisis at Nelson Mandela Bay hospitals

Patients have to sleep on dirty linen, say union and DA, but department downplays problem

PREMIUM

The provincial health department’s dirty laundry was aired on Monday as Nehawu and the DA spotlighted a crisis unfolding at two Nelson Mandela Bay state hospitals.



Responding to allegations that Gqeberha’s Livingstone and Provincial hospital had run out of clean linen, Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo retorted that the matter was being exaggerated and while supplies were low they did have some left...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.