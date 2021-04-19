Trio arrested in East London for murder of missing Gqeberha man

Police have arrested three suspects for the murder of a missing Gqeberha man.

The man’s decomposed body was discovered at a house in Quigney, East London, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said a man and a woman were arrested in East London for the murder of Bongani Ngcolomba, 28.

The trio are expected to make their first appearance in the East London magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder, robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of SAPS pepper spray and possession of a suspected stolen cellphone.

Ngcolomba, originally from Gqeberha, was working at a vehicle assembly plant in West Bank in East London.

He was reported missing on April 14 after he apparently went to buy something to eat and did not return.

Tonjeni said Ngcolomba’s manager had notified the police of his disappearance the next day and a missing persons inquiry was registered.

Tonjeni said it was alleged that a man and his girlfriend visited the detective service centre in East London on Sunday morning.

He said the man noticed his girlfriend had money and a new cellphone.

The man allegedly became suspicious and began asking questions about the source of the money and newly acquired cellphone.

The woman allegedly told him the phone was stolen from someone at Patricia Court, who was later killed inside the toilet of an unused building in Curry Street, in Quigney, by a suspect known to her, Tonjeni said.

Police were then led to the crime scene by the woman.

She alleged she had taken Ngcolomba to Patricia Court and further claimed he had wanted to buy drugs.

The woman further alleged that when they arrived at the court, Ngcolomba was pepper sprayed and robbed of his bank cards and other personal possessions.

Ngcolomba was then allegedly taken to the male suspect’s house, where he was killed and placed in a bathtub, Tonjeni said.

“When police were searching the house of the first accused with his girlfriend present, a very strong, bad smell occupied the premises.

“Police inquired about the smell and she said that it was a dust bin,” Tonjeni said.

Upon further investigation, police found a decomposed body dumped on the washing basin, covered with clothing, blankets and old bags.

The man, his girlfriend and the woman who led police to the crime scene were arrested on the spot.

Police also confiscated a firearm with an empty magazine.

HeraldLIVE