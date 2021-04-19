Gqeberha expected to miss out on Lions clash
Limiting travel and Covid threat the priority
Gqeberha can brace itself for a kick in the gut as rugby bosses prepare to draw a black line through a visit by the British and Irish Lions to play an SA Invitation side at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 7.
That clash is now likely to be played in a bio bubble in Cape Town as organisers bid to limit the threat of Covid-19 and reduce the amount of travel undertaken by the Lions...
