Gqeberha expected to miss out on Lions clash

Limiting travel and Covid threat the priority

PREMIUM

Gqeberha can brace itself for a kick in the gut as rugby bosses prepare to draw a black line through a visit by the British and Irish Lions to play an SA Invitation side at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 7.



That clash is now likely to be played in a bio bubble in Cape Town as organisers bid to limit the threat of Covid-19 and reduce the amount of travel undertaken by the Lions...

