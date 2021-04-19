Community turns out in force to search for missing Sherwood man

SA must know there are still caring people, says brother of Adriaan Scheepers

PREMIUM

More than 100 people from the Sherwood community, together with a range of security, search and rescue and police officials showed their compassion and resolve on Saturday when they combed bushy areas around the suburb in search of the remains of missing resident Adriaan Scheepers.



About 112 people signed up at an AfriForum gazebo opposite the Walker Drive Shell service station and together with some last-minute arrivals they divided into groups of 10 and at 8.30am, following a prayer, they set off...

