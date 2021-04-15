‘We are tackling a 40-year-old problem’: Road Accident Fund chair

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) board has slammed media campaigns that it claims are waged by groups that benefited from the entity’s inefficiencies.

Chairperson Thembelihle Msibi said the campaigns include peddling of fake news, marches and vexatious litigation.

Msibi, who addressed the media on Thursday alongside CEO Collins Letsoalo on the entity’s financial affairs, said the RAF’s achievements are often downplayed and trivialised.

Last week, the fund obtained an extraordinary high court order suspending all writs of execution granted against it as well as settlements it has already reached with claimants for a period of 180 days. The RAF said this will enable it to pay the oldest claims first.

The entity’s latest draft annual financial statement, for the year ending March 31 2020, paints a bleak picture of its finances.

It shows an accumulated deficit of R322bn, and liabilities exceeded assets by more than R300bn. Revenue from the fuel levy between April and September 2020 was R7.9bn less than it expected.