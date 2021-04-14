Nine die in fire, several injured after jumping from burning building in Joburg CBD

Nine people, including an infant, burnt to death when a fire broke out in an abandoned building in the Johannesburg CBD.

The building, which has been filled with around 100 shacks, caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe said they were alerted to the blaze at 4am.

Radebe said the shacks were situated on the top floor of the building.

“The fire started at the ground level. We are investigating to determine what caused the fire.”

About 20 people were rushed to hospital after suffering burn wounds while others broke their legs when jumping from the building, Radebe said.