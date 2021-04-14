Female giraffe receives treatment after poachers amputate hind leg
Saving the Survivors (STS), an organisation treating endangered animals across SA, last week treated a female subadult giraffe after its hind leg was amputated by poachers.
STS told TimesLIVE on Wednesday it was not at liberty to reveal the locations at which it treats animals.
The team was alerted about the animal’s condition three weeks ago but was unable to attend to it immediately.
“Unfortunately due to thick bush and long grass, the animal was seen irregularly and the reserve could not ascertain exactly what was wrong. After a four-hour search, the giraffe was located with its mother and Dr Johan was able to dart the animal. With the mother nearby and watching, our team made a shocking discovery.
“A poacher’s snare had amputated the entire distal part of the hind limb,” the organisation wrote on Facebook and also appealed for donations.
The animal is in good condition and will be assessed in a month.
“There are no predators on the property, so the decision was made to treat the wound and release the giraffe. She will be monitored over the next four weeks and if she needs intervention of whatever form, it will be instituted.”
STS said giraffes are in rapid decline and are facing “silent extinction” around the continent due to poaching, habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict, among other factors.
