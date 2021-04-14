Female giraffe receives treatment after poachers amputate hind leg

Saving the Survivors (STS), an organisation treating endangered animals across SA, last week treated a female subadult giraffe after its hind leg was amputated by poachers.

STS told TimesLIVE on Wednesday it was not at liberty to reveal the locations at which it treats animals.

The team was alerted about the animal’s condition three weeks ago but was unable to attend to it immediately.

“Unfortunately due to thick bush and long grass, the animal was seen irregularly and the reserve could not ascertain exactly what was wrong. After a four-hour search, the giraffe was located with its mother and Dr Johan was able to dart the animal. With the mother nearby and watching, our team made a shocking discovery.