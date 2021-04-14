Call for end to hate crimes as suspect appears for gay man’s murder
Heartfelt calls for an end to hate crimes and equal treatment for members of the LGBTQI+ community were made outside a Nelson Mandela Bay court on Tuesday as a suspect accused of murdering a gay man before mutilating and burning his remains appeared in the dock.
Luvuyo Jonas, 28, faced with a charge of murder, opted to abandon his application for bail...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.