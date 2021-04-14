Call for end to hate crimes as suspect appears for gay man’s murder

Heartfelt calls for an end to hate crimes and equal treatment for members of the LGBTQI+ community were made outside a Nelson Mandela Bay court on Tuesday as a suspect accused of murdering a gay man before mutilating and burning his remains appeared in the dock.



Luvuyo Jonas, 28, faced with a charge of murder, opted to abandon his application for bail...

