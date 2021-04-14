Stutterheim filmmaker aims to shed creative light in dark places

PREMIUM

A passion for storytelling and an understanding of hardship has formed the basis of a newly established organisation that aims to bring visual arts to impoverished and artistically deprived spaces.



The organisation is the brainchild of Stutterheim-born Thamsanqa Kasie, who launched the Nangamso Art Project Festival at the Dolphins Leap Conference & Event Centre on Saturday...

