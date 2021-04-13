VIDEO | Trucks, buses set alight during protests

Nelson Mandela Bay police have warned motorists to steer clear of a number of roads around Gqeberha after early morning protests saw at least three trucks and two buses set alight during ongoing protest action.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the protests started just before 5am when a tanker truck was allegedly hijacked at the Engen garage in Markman before it was set alight on the corners of the M17 and R335 to Addo.

Almost an hour later at about 6am Beetge said two other trucks were set alight on the R335 and Old Grahamstown Road.

Then at about 7:30am two Algoa busses were set alight and burnt out on the M17 on the way to Kwazakhele.

“All five vehicles were completely destroyed,” Beetge said.