Prince Philip was a racist, to ignore this after his death is to distort the truth
Many years ago, a criminal was shot and killed in my neighbourhood in Soweto.
Upon hearing the news, I remarked to my grandmother that his death was nothing to mourn since his life had been nothing to celebrate. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.