Port Alfred man nabbed in lockdown fraud case
A Port Alfred man has appeared in court for allegedly swindling about R300,000 meant for food parcels during the national hard lockdown.
Christopher Stylianou, 58, appeared briefly in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning on a charge of fraud...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.