More gold medals on Minke's radar
George swimmer hoping to compete at Paralympic Games one day
Breaking her own world record twice in the same day has renewed a young swimmer’s hopes of one day competing in the Paralympic Games.
And while there is at present no paralympic division specifically for Down syndrome athletes, 16-year-old Minke Janse van Rensburg looks forward to a swimming career filled with stacks of gold medals...
