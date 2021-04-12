More gold medals on Minke's radar

George swimmer hoping to compete at Paralympic Games one day

Breaking her own world record twice in the same day has renewed a young swimmer’s hopes of one day competing in the Paralympic Games.



And while there is at present no paralympic division specifically for Down syndrome athletes, 16-year-old Minke Janse van Rensburg looks forward to a swimming career filled with stacks of gold medals...

