Gauteng cops and tracking company arrest Gauteng robbers after chase and shoot-out

Gauteng authorities arrested four armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase and shoot-out in Kameeldrift, Mpumalanga, on Friday which left one suspect injured.

The arrests were the result of an intelligence-driven operation by a team comprising members of the Hawks’ tactical operations management section, crime intelligence head office, Gauteng traffic department saturation unit, Sedibeng anti-hijacking unit, and Tracker Connect.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the team followed up on information about conspiracy to commit armed robbery which led them to Mpumalanga where the suspects’ vehicle was spotted.

“Upon realising that the team was on their tail, the suspects sped off on Moloto road wherein a high-speed chase and shoot-out ensued,” she said.

The chase ended in Kameeldrift, north east of Pretoria where all three suspects were arrested, including one who was injured in the shoot-out with police.

The team then followed up on information regarding two other vehicles allegedly used by the same group during an armed robbery in Meyerton.

The team pounced on a house in Tembisa where a fourth suspect was arrested along with the vehicles.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were sought for a Meyerton armed robbery case which took place earlier this month,” said Mogale.

The three vehicles which were seized from the suspects, who were aged between 31 and 54, were a VW Polo, a VW Amarok, and an Audi A3.

Police also found two unlicensed firearms, ammunition, cellphones, gloves, and balaclavas.

“The suspects will be appearing in court on charges including armed robbery, conspiracy to commit an armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as defeating the ends of justice,” said Mogale.

TimesLIVE