Where a love for music and books meet
Live performances combined with drive to collect reading material for schools
Encouraging a reading culture among young township pupils is taking centre stage as Gqeberha artists use their love for music to promote a book-collection drive.
The artists have devised regular music and chill sessions at Jeya’s Corner in New Brighton, where the public can enter at no charge but are encouraged to donate children’s books...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.