Where a love for music and books meet

Live performances combined with drive to collect reading material for schools

PREMIUM

Encouraging a reading culture among young township pupils is taking centre stage as Gqeberha artists use their love for music to promote a book-collection drive.



The artists have devised regular music and chill sessions at Jeya’s Corner in New Brighton, where the public can enter at no charge but are encouraged to donate children’s books...

