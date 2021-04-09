News

He must rot in jail, grieving family demands as alleged wife-killer appears

PREMIUM
Yolanda Palezweni Digital Reporter 09 April 2021

As a Gqeberha man who went on the run after allegedly shooting his wife in the head made his first court appearance on Thursday, family and friends of “bubbly” Siyasanga Mgutyana demanded swift justice.

Outside court, some held up posters calling Mbulelo Yako a monster...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Joys and traditions of preparing pickled fish
The Renaming of Port Elizabeth, Its Airport and Uitenhage

Most Read

X