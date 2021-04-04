Two bodies found along Gqeberha beachfront on Sunday morning

Gqeberha police are investigating the death of two people whose bodies were found in the Humewood and Summerstrand areas on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the two deaths were unrelated.

According to Janse van Rensburg in the first incident, a security officer from a nearby hotel stumbled across the body of a man aged between 45 and 50 close to Happy Valley at about 5am.

“No visible injuries were observed and the cause of death is unknown,” Janse van Rensburg said.

It is alleged the man was a well-known vagrant in the area.

In the second incident, a jogger came across the body of a man aged between 60 and 65 near Kings Beach at about 7.30am.

“There was also no visible injuries on his body. It is also alleged that the deceased is a vagrant,” she said.

Janse van Rensburg said the deaths were unrelated and postmortems would be conducted to determine their cause of death.

No foul play was suspected.

The names of the deceased are known, however, police are trying to trace their next of kin she said.

Anyone who can help confirm identification is asked to contact SAPS Humewood on 041 5045019 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

