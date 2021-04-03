North West man arrested for murder of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

A North West man has been bust for the murder of his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

Jonas Matshane, 53, appeared in the Ventersdorp magistrate’s court on Thursday charged with the murder of Dan Radebe, 49.

According to provincial police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane, “the incident happened on Saturday March 27 at about 11am, at the farm Buffelsvlei just outside Ventersdorp”.

“It is alleged that on the said day, Radebe was seen by residents of the farm on his way to the farm but he never arrived,” said Tselanyane.