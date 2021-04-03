Mogoeng goes to the wire on appeal over Israel comments

Mojapelo said: “Judges are to stay out of politics, and are only permitted to pronounce on the legal and constitutional boundaries that may apply to those politics.

“When called upon to pronounce, they do so on the basis of the constitution and the law, and not on the basis of any preconceived notions — not even religion — however committed to those notions. That is what the constitution and their oaths or affirmation bind them to.”

Mogoeng was directed to “unreservedly retract” his subsequent statement: “Even if 50 million people were to march every day for 10 years for me to do so, I would not apologise. If I perish, I perish.”

He was directed to do so within 10 days. On the day of that deadline, on March 14, the JCC secretariat said in a statement that the chief justice had “signified his intention” to appeal.

The Daily Maverick reported that Mogoeng had, in a sermon the same day, doubled down on his refusal to retract his apology and given some clues as to his grounds of appeal. It reported that Mogoeng had said the JCC finding had hinged on Mogoeng’s “undermining of the official government policy of SA towards Israel”, but that no such policy existed.

It quoted Mogoeng as saying: “When policy is made, it can only be made in terms of 85 (2) b of the constitution, together with section 101, subsections one and two of the constitution. There must be a document signed by the president and the minister responsible for that portfolio ... There is no policy on SA towards Israel that contradicts anything that I have said.”

Mogoeng’s appeal must be lodged, in writing, within a month of the JCC’s ruling, according to the Judicial Service Commission Act — bringing us to Sunday. But on Thursday, just before the long Easter weekend, it had not yet been filed.