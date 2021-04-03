More than 50 SA citizens in Palma accounted for, says government

More than 50 South Africans missing after the insurgent attack on Palma, Mozambique, have all been accounted for.

The SA National Defence Force is providing support to the high commission in Maputo with regard to the repatriation of South Africans who wish to return home.

“Government can confirm that, with the exception of one person who died tragically in violence, more than 50 South Africans who were reported missing through the SA High Commission in Maputo have been accounted for,” said Siphiwe Dlamini, spokesperson for the ministry of defence and military veterans.

On March 30, the SA Air Force repatriated the body of Adrian Nel, from Durban, who died when insurgents attacked a convoy of vehicles fleeing the Amarula Lodge hotel in Palma, in the conflict-ridden north-eastern province of Cabo Delgado.

“SA looks forward to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Troika meeting that has been called by the president of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi,” said Dlamini.

“President Masisi will convene this meeting next week in his capacity as chairperson of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security.”