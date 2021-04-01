News

WATCH | SABC news anchor in tears while reporting about retrenchments

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 01 April 2021
SABC news anchor Desiree Chauke couldn't hold back the tears on Wednesday while delivering a news report about retrenchments.
Image: Twitter/ Toto Matshediso

SABC senior producer and news anchor Desiree Chauke couldn't hold back the tears on Wednesday while reporting about the retrenchments of more than 600 employees at the public broadcaster.

After months of deliberations, the broadcaster concluded its section 189 retrenchment process on Wednesday.

Of the 621 employees who were let go, 346 are employees who opted for voluntary severance packages and the other 275 were employees who had occupied positions that have become redundant, said acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo.

Chauke reported: “Today is the last day of service for over 600 SABC employees. In a notice yesterday the public broadcaster said it has concluded its section 189 retrenchment process and will transition to a new structure on the first of April.”

Overcome by emotion, Chauke broke down in tears and asked producers to cut to an ad break.

“Sorry, I apologise, I'm not able to finish that link. Can I ask the producers to take a break,” she said.

Many weighed in on the retrenchments and sent messages of support to SABC staff. Chauke thanked supporters and encouraged dismissed colleagues, saying “we're all in this together”. 

