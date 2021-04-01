Kouga rubbish collection could suffer after refuse trucks set alight
Refuse removal services in the Jeffreys Bay area could suffer after two new refuse trucks were set on fire on Wednesday night.
The Kouga municipality said on Thursday the “deliberate act of destruction” could be related to a strike by municipal workers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.