Covid-19 health workers’ contracts extended as third wave looms

Department finds R400m needed to keep vital staff on for three more months

The contracts of the healthcare workers hired to bolster the Eastern Cape’s front-line to fight Covid-19, have been extended by three months, while those working in communities were pushed to 12 months.



The contracts were signed in February 2020, with the healthcare workers hired for one year, from April 1 2020 to March 31 2021. This came at a cost of R900m...

