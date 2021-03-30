Covid-19 health workers’ contracts extended as third wave looms
Department finds R400m needed to keep vital staff on for three more months
The contracts of the healthcare workers hired to bolster the Eastern Cape’s front-line to fight Covid-19, have been extended by three months, while those working in communities were pushed to 12 months.
The contracts were signed in February 2020, with the healthcare workers hired for one year, from April 1 2020 to March 31 2021. This came at a cost of R900m...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.