WATCH | Julius Malema back in East London court for Mdantsane firearm discharge case

Julius Malema, Commander-in-Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters, arrived at the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday morning where he faces charges for allegedly firing an automatic rifle during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

The charges include unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place, and reckless endangerment to people or property.

The charges were filed after a video clip, showing him firing what appeared to be an automatic rifle in front of a crowd that attended the EFF rally made rounds on social media.