Norma Mngoma: ‘When you see me win know my prayers were heard and answered by God’

Businesswoman Norma Mngoma has praised God following the withdrawal of all charges against her.

On Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority provisionally withdrew charges of crimen injuria and malicious damage to property against Mngoma after she was arrested last year for allegedly damaging a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon driven by her estranged husband, Malusi Gigaba.

Last month, Pretoria high court judge Cassin Sardiwalla ruled Mngoma’s arrest had been unlawful and constituted an abuse of power on the part of her husband and the Hawks.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend after the victory, Mngoma gave praise to God, saying her win was an answered prayer.

“I am the type of woman who will praise in advance. I will call the name of Jesus for clarity. When you see me win know my prayers were heard and answered by God. This is not a man-made accolade,” she said.