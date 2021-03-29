High court closes for recess — what’s coming next term

The high court in Gqeberha concluded its first term of 2021 on Friday, and when it reopens a number of notable trials are expected to continue and others finally draw to a close after a haphazard start to the year due to Covid-19.



Starting again on April 12, the trial of two men who pleaded guilty to the murder of prominent Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor Zelda Swanepoel’s elderly father is expected to reach its end when mitigation of sentencing will begin...

