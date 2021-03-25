SA's Covid-19 adviser Prof Salim Abdool Karim steps down

The country's head of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, Salim Abdool Karim, has stepped down from his position saying he needs to devote his attention to science and research.

Abdool Karim made the announcement during an interview on SAfm on Thursday morning, when he corrected presenter Stephen Grootes who referred to him as the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) chair.

Abdool Karim, who is an internationally respected scientist who heads the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and holds positions at the universities of Columbia, Cornell and Harvard, said he was appointed as chair on March 23 2020 and that his term ended at midnight on Wednesday.

The epidemiologist advised national minister of health Zweli Mkhize in a letter dated February 24, that his term of office would come to an end in March.

In the letter he said: “It has been my singular honour and privilege to serve as the chair initially and subsequently as the co-chair of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 during an unprecedented time in our country’s history.