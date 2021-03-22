Residents join challenge to clean up city in a day
Can a city be cleaned in one day?
The residents of Nelson Mandela Bay certainly tried their best to prove that it could, as hundreds of people took to the streets in an effort to eradicate litter in their neighbourhoods...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.