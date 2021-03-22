New Coega power plants could feed into national grid by 2022
Two projects in IDZ get the nod in terms of emergency electricity programme
Coega is looking to cement its position as the Eastern Cape’s gas power hub with the addition of two new power stations that could push electricity into the national grid by as early as 2022.
Not only will this assist in alleviating the country’s energy crisis, it could also lead to numerous business developments and possibly countless job opportunities within the IDZ and surrounds...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.