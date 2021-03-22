New Coega power plants could feed into national grid by 2022

Two projects in IDZ get the nod in terms of emergency electricity programme

Coega is looking to cement its position as the Eastern Cape’s gas power hub with the addition of two new power stations that could push electricity into the national grid by as early as 2022.



Not only will this assist in alleviating the country’s energy crisis, it could also lead to numerous business developments and possibly countless job opportunities within the IDZ and surrounds...

