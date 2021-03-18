Only God knows who will succeed the Zulu king, says his sister

Princess Thembi Ndlovu, the sister of the late Zulu monarch, says only God knows who will succeed King Goodwill Zwelithini and that it is likely that the king himself did not know.

The princess honoured her brother in a moving speech at his memorial service on Thursday, saying King Zwelithini was protective of his family.

“People like asking who will be the successor but I want to say that only God knows that, even the king is likely to not have known.

“He was brave but stubborn too, even when he was sick you could not tell that he is not feeling well, he would hide it in his voice because he was very protective,” said Princess Thembi.

She also asked the royal family to be united as the king was a person of peace.