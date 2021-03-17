SA records 139 deaths and 933 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
SA recorded 139 deaths related to Covid-19 and 933 cases in the past 24 hours up to Tuesday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.
This means there have been 51,560 confirmed deaths linked to the coronavirus pandemic in SA and 1,530,966 confirmed infections.
The new cases come from 24,920 tests at a positivity rate of 3.74%.
According to Mkhize, of the newly-recorded deaths, 57 were in Limpopo, 29 in Gauteng, 20 in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 in the Free State, nine in the Western Cape, six in Mpumalanga, three in the Northern Cape and two in the Eastern Cape. There were no deaths recorded in the North West in the past 24 hours.
To date, the minister said, 1,458,001 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 95%.
Mkhize said 157,286 health workers have received Covid-19 vaccinations.
TimesLIVE
