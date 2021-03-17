Guns, drugs and traffic fines in Gqeberha police operations

Police operations conducted across Gqeberha on Tuesday led to the seizure of drugs and firearms.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in one incident, anti-gang unit members found a gun and drugs at a house in Siebritz Road, Bethelsdorp, after executing a search warrant at about 1.20pm.

They found a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off, three rounds of ammunition and firearm parts.

Naidu said they also found 60 mandrax tablets, 9.9g of tik and 91 Mylan Alprazolam anti-anxiety pills.

“No arrests were made during the operation, but a docket was opened for further investigation,” Naidu said.

In an unrelated incident, the anti-gang unit also found a 4.5mm airgun abandoned in Italy Street, Timothy Valley.

Later, members of the K9 unit and flying squad were alerted to a suspicious package at a courier company.

On investigation, they found a box containing a packet of dagga, two containers with dagga tablets and two glass containers with an unknown ointment inside, Naidu said.

The package and its contents were confiscated.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man was arrested in a roadblock on the N2, near Baywest, for the possession of drugs.

Naidu said the suspect allegedly had 10 mandrax tablets, eight packets of tik and three pieces of kat in his possession.

His vehicle was also confiscated.

He is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha soon.

Police also issued 21 traffic fines, totalling R26,150.

HeraldLIVE