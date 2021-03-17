Mgijima’s back running like a Puma
Pumas centre Ali Mgijima is relieved to be back on the rugby field following three operations on his ankle that resulted in him being sidelined for two years.
Having come close to calling quits on his career, the East London-born Mgijima joined the Pumas last year after he was released by the Cheetahs...
