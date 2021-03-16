Disadvantaged NMU students face hunger and being homeless while awaiting decisions on funding

‘This is why we protest’

On Monday night, they had a roof over their heads thanks to a generous landlord, but on Tuesday they may find themselves sleeping on the streets while they wait for their university loan applications to be approved.



When you are the first in your family to pass matric with an opportunity to go to university, the last thing that should be on your mind is where you will sleep, or how to afford the computer needed to participate in online lessons...

