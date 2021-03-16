Malesela hoping for Nedbank Cup good fortune

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela will be hoping to score good fortune from the place of his birth when side plays Pretoria Callies in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup.



The Chilli Boys were drawn to play against Callies in the second last leg of the competition on Sunday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.