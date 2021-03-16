Malesela hoping for Nedbank Cup good fortune
Chippa United coach Dan Malesela will be hoping to score good fortune from the place of his birth when side plays Pretoria Callies in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup.
The Chilli Boys were drawn to play against Callies in the second last leg of the competition on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.