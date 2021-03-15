Motorcyclist dies on N2 in head-on collision

Algoa Park police have asked the public’s assistance in identifying a motorcyclist who died in a head-on collision in the early hours of Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the accident took place at about 2.45am.

“The driver of a Mercedes-Benz was travelling from west to east on the N2 freeway near Young Park when he collided with a motorcycle allegedly driving on the wrong side of the freeway.

“The motorcyclist died on impact,” Naidu said.

The man's identity is unknown at this stage and anyone who can provide more information about the incident, the victim or his next of kin can contact detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans on 041-401-1061, or their nearest police station.

