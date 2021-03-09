Suspect’s bail U-turn stuns Pepeta family
Hearing scheduled for estranged husband accused of cemetery murder
A Kariega man accused of murdering his estranged wife, Phumeza Pepeta, at her father’s funeral in 2020, has made an about-turn on his decision not to apply for bail.
Upon hearing Xolani Mkayi’s decision to apply for bail, Pepeta’s younger sister, Phelokazi, expressed anger and frustration...
