Those beating a path to Zuma's door demonstrate the mark of the man
Visits by Olly Mlamleli, Dudu Myeni, Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Jessie Duarte show just what type of person he is
We have become used to seeing our political leaders arrive at ceremonies in rural villages, go on stage and quote Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in their speeches.
There is a quote, attributed to communist leader Vladimir Lenin, that they should try: “Show me who your friends are and I will tell you what you are”...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.