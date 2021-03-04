Gamtoos farmers face drought catastrophe
As Kouga Dam level dwindles, key agricultural area set for huge losses
Many Gamtoos farmers have had to outsource the planting of their crops and grazing of their cattle to areas where water is more plentiful.
With the Kouga Dam nearly dry, farmers in the Gamtoos River area have their backs to the wall...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.