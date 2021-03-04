News

Gamtoos farmers face drought catastrophe

As Kouga Dam level dwindles, key agricultural area set for huge losses

By Herald reporter - 04 March 2021

Many Gamtoos farmers have had to outsource the planting of their crops and grazing of their cattle to areas where water is more plentiful.

With the Kouga Dam nearly dry, farmers in the Gamtoos River area have their backs to the wall...

