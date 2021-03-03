A shell of a coming-out party
Rescued tortoises tuck into feast at new home outside Gqeberha
It was a slow walk to freedom but 36 tortoises have been returned to the wild after a life of confinement and abuse.
A few of the tortoises had been confiscated by the Animal Anti-Cruelty League in Cleary Park and the rest had been handed to Mark Marshall of Sandula Conservation and Humps and Bumps Tortoise Sanctuary by members of the public...
