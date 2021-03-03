Off-duty police officer stabbed while arresting suspect
Alleged housebreaker nabbed with R10,000 worth of jewellery
A suspected housebreaker is expected back in court next week after allegedly stealing R10,000 worth of jewellery and stabbing an off-duty policeman during his arrest.
Mangaliso Mzileni, 30, was arrested in Bluewater Bay on February 24 thanks to the diligent work of Warrant Officer George Vermaak and his neighbour, Ray Marsh...
