SA to get specialist land court
Aim is to address hurdles that make it difficult for claimants to obtain restitution, says Lamola
SA will soon have a land court that has greater powers for reform and restitution in SA after the cabinet approved the submission last week of the Land Court Bill to parliament.
The bill sets out to establish a specialist land court, with its judgments, orders and decisions appealable at the proposed specialist land court of appeal...
