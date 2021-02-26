Family sharing a pair of shoes assisted by Engcobo police

A recent report of domestic violence highlighted the dire financial straits of an Engcobo family and prompted police officers to assist.

Police spokesperson Capt Namhla Mdleleni said officers responded to a report of domestic violence at a home in the Mthintloni Locality in February.

Upon arrival, they found the alleged argument revolved around a single pair of shoes the entire family had to share.

“ SAPS members were touched by the family’s situation.

“A decision was made to help the family in some way and the members came back a few days later with groceries and clothing,” Mdleleni said.

Acting Station Commander Lieutenant Col Xolani Sali and members of Visible Policing donated, grocery, clothing and bedding to the family on Thursday.