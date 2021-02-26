Politics

NMB acting city manager threatens action over handling of Bhanga no-confidence motion

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 26 February 2021

Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Mandla George has launched an investigation into how the motion of no confidence in mayor Nqaba Bhanga landed in his agenda without his knowledge.

The motion calling for Bhanga’s removal is the first item up for discussion in the city manager’s report...

Lessons to be learnt as PE becomes Gqe-be-rha, not Gebeka
