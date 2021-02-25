Sour end for theft suspects
It was a bitter experience for two suspected citrus thieves when Addo police arrested them and recovered lemons worth about R15,000.
Fruit theft is an ongoing concern in the area known for its production of several variants of lemons and other citrus, amounting to millions of rand in revenue lost for local farmers and exporters...
